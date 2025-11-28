Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 10 Months 2025

Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 33.6 mn tons during the 10 months of 2025, down 1,3% year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

Export rail traffic from Russia to China declined 1% year-on-year to make 31.6 mn tons.

Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 17 mn tons, level with the last year’s figure, including 47 mn tons of coal (-23.2%), 3.8 mn tons of iron ore (-5.6%), 2.1 mn tons of timber and logs (+0.2%), 1.6 mn tons of paper (+30.7%), and 1.4 mn tons of fertilizers (up 2.4-fold).

Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 3% to 7.2 mn tons, including 3.7 mn tons of coal (+12.4%), 1.8 mn tons of iron ore (up 1.8-fold), and 1.5 mn tons of timber and logs (-25.9%).

Rail export via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 16% to 5.3 mn tons including 3.4 mn tons of coal (+10.3%) and 1.8 mn tons of iron ore (+30.8%).

Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing dropped 35% to 2 mn tons including 1.7 mn tons of coal (-40.9%) and 192 thousand tons of oil and products (up almost 5-fold).

43% of the aggregate export traffic during the period under report was coal amounting to a total of 13.7 mn tons, down 13.2% year-on-year.

