Первый прямой жд сервис из Китая в Санкт-Петербург
27.11.2025

FESCO Launches Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a direct rail service branded FESCO China Neva Shuttle from Xian in China to St. Petersburg via Kazakhstan, the Group said in a statement.

    The first train carrying 45 40’ units (90 TEU) laden with consumer goods ran the route via the Alashankou-Dostyk border crossing checkpoint and arrived at the destination in 15 days.

    In the framework of the service, FESCO is responsible for all the stages including first and last mile delivery by truck both in China and in Russia.

    The Group also offers export declaration filling, consolidation, stuffing, lashing and door to door delivery.

    The current service frequency is monthly with a prospect of increasing.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


