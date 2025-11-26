SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Совкомфлот» принял в эксплуатацию танкер «Иван Айвазовский»
26.11.2025

Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of LNG Ready Tanker

    • cSovcomflot has taken delivery of a newly built green MR tanker named “Ivan Aivazovsky” named to commemorate the great Russian seascape painter.

    The “Ivan Aivazovsky” is the lead vessel in a new series of product tankers that will be deployed transporting oil products from areas with ice conditions. The tankers will fly the Russian flag.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 183 m,
    • Beam: 32.2 m,
    • Draft: 13.4 m,
    • Deadweight: 49,800 tons,
    • Ice class: 1B.

    The tanker was built at Zvezda shipyard in the Russian Far East. She is the first double-fuel R tanker built in Russia.

    Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.05.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Decline for Q4 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.
    2025SovcomflotFinance
    0
    11.08.2025
    Dredger Sets for Sea Trials
    A cutter suction dredger built for the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport set for sea trials from Lotos Shipyard.
    DredgerDredgingNewbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    25.04.2025
    Volga Shipping’s New Vessel Sets Sail for Maiden Voyage
    The “Leonid Bagrov” is the second vessel in a series of RSD71 Design ships.
    Maiden voyageNewbuildingVolga Shipping Co
    0
    18.11.2025
    RSD 49 Project Dry Cargo Vessel Starts Sea Trials
    The vessel has set sail for the Volgograd storage reservoir for two weeks.
    Dry cargo shipNewbuildingShipbuildingSea trials
    0
    21.08.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Growth for Q2 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.
    2025SovcomflotFinance
    0
    05.09.2025
    New Dry Cargo Ship for Caspian
    Starting mooring trials
    Dry cargo shipNewbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation Caspian
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.11.2025 FESCO Launches First 40’ Flexitank Block Train to China
    25.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 4.4% in October
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •