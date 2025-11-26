Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of LNG Ready Tanker

cSovcomflot has taken delivery of a newly built green MR tanker named “Ivan Aivazovsky” named to commemorate the great Russian seascape painter.

The “Ivan Aivazovsky” is the lead vessel in a new series of product tankers that will be deployed transporting oil products from areas with ice conditions. The tankers will fly the Russian flag.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 183 m,

Beam: 32.2 m,

Draft: 13.4 m,

Deadweight: 49,800 tons,

Ice class: 1B.

The tanker was built at Zvezda shipyard in the Russian Far East. She is the first double-fuel R tanker built in Russia.

Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot