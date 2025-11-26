SeaNews Information&Consulting
26.11.2025

Rail Freight via Naushki Border Crossing Up 10.5% in January-October 2025

    • 7.4 mn tons of cargo was carried by rail via the Naushki border crossing checkpoint during January-October, up 10.5% year-on-year.

    Import amounted to 1.3 mn tons, up 10.7% year-on-year, and export to 6.1 mn tons, up 10.5%, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    The largest share of the overall traffic is export designated sawn goods.

    During January-October 2025 some 4.9 thousand trains, more than 218 thousand freight and passenger railcars underwent customs formalities at Naushki.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


