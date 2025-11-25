Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-September 2025

During the first nine months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 43.9 bn euro, down 12.9% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 7.5% during the period under report to 22.2 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 17.8% down to 21.7 bn euro.

In September 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 6.4% year-on-year and increased by 6.5% month-on-month making 2.62 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 39.5% year-on-year and by 16% month-on-month to 1.88 bn euro in September 2025.

