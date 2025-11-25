SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Конференция «Логистика готовых автомобилей 2025»
25.11.2025

Rail Export via Sea Ports in October 2025

    • Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 6.6% year-on-year during October 2025, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 27.7 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

    This figure includes almost 10 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, level with the last year’s figure, 10.6 mn tons (up 12.8%) designated for the Russian Far East ports and 7.1 mn tons (up 8.1%) for the Southern ports.

    Coal transportation was up 19.5% to 14.2 mn tons, fertilizers, up 6.3% to 3.1 mn tons, ferrous ore, 31.1% to 908 thousand tons, and grain, up 25.1% to 1.9 mn tons.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.05.2025
    Belarus Interested in Omani Ports
    Belarus is interested in using Oman’s port infrastructure in order to develop mutual trade as well as trade with other countries.
    CooperationPortsБеларусьОман
    0
    30.04.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 9.9% YoY in March 2025
    Export declined by 13.3%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.02.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January 2025
    Russian Railways carried 16.2 mn tons of export designated coal in January 2025.
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    10.11.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-October 2025 Down 6% YoY
    In January-October 2025, Russian Railways loaded 927.1 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FREIGHTLoadingRussian Railways
    0
    17.06.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-May 2025
    The largest volumes of chemicals in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Astrakhan, Perm and Tula regions.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    28.10.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    Import declined by 29.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.11.2025 FESCO Launches First 40’ Flexitank Block Train to China
    25.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 4.4% in October
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •