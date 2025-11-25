Rail Export via Sea Ports in October 2025

Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 6.6% year-on-year during October 2025, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 27.7 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

This figure includes almost 10 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, level with the last year’s figure, 10.6 mn tons (up 12.8%) designated for the Russian Far East ports and 7.1 mn tons (up 8.1%) for the Southern ports.

Coal transportation was up 19.5% to 14.2 mn tons, fertilizers, up 6.3% to 3.1 mn tons, ferrous ore, 31.1% to 908 thousand tons, and grain, up 25.1% to 1.9 mn tons.

Photo: Russian Railways