Сухогруз «Каспийский берег» вышел на ходовые испытания
24.11.2025

Rail Export from Russia to Kazakhstan in January-October 2025

    • Russian Railways report growing export traffic to Kazakhstan. According to the state-owned operator, it increased 7.2% year-on-year during January-October 2025.

    25.5 million tons was carried during the period under report. Container traffic to Kazakhstan surged 41% to 328.6 thousand TEU.

    The bulk of railway cargo transported to Kazakhstan is oil and products amounting to 6.2 million tons, up 26% year-on-year, ferrous metals (5 million tons, up 28%), timber ad logs (2.8 million tons, down 4%), and chemicals (2.4 million tons, up 21%).

    Transit from Russia to China via Kazakhstan grew 40% to 3.6 million tons including 247.8 thousand tons of containerized cargo, up 38%.

    Transit consist mainly of chemical products (1 million tons, up 26%), paper (611 thousand tons, up 44%), fertilizers (492 thousand tons, up 3-fold), and grain (512 thousand tons, up 62%).

    There are a lot of railway border crossing checkpoints between Russia and Kazakhstan allowing of choosing an optimal route.

    Photo: Russian Railways


