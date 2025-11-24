Rail Export from Russia to Kazakhstan in January-October 2025

Russian Railways report growing export traffic to Kazakhstan. According to the state-owned operator, it increased 7.2% year-on-year during January-October 2025.

25.5 million tons was carried during the period under report. Container traffic to Kazakhstan surged 41% to 328.6 thousand TEU.

The bulk of railway cargo transported to Kazakhstan is oil and products amounting to 6.2 million tons, up 26% year-on-year, ferrous metals (5 million tons, up 28%), timber ad logs (2.8 million tons, down 4%), and chemicals (2.4 million tons, up 21%).

Transit from Russia to China via Kazakhstan grew 40% to 3.6 million tons including 247.8 thousand tons of containerized cargo, up 38%.

Transit consist mainly of chemical products (1 million tons, up 26%), paper (611 thousand tons, up 44%), fertilizers (492 thousand tons, up 3-fold), and grain (512 thousand tons, up 62%).

There are a lot of railway border crossing checkpoints between Russia and Kazakhstan allowing of choosing an optimal route.

Photo: Russian Railways