24.11.2025

Liquefied Hydrocarbon Gas Project for Novorossiysk

    • An agreement on building a liquefied hydrocarbon gas terminal in the port of Novorossiysk has been signed by Sergey Pylin, CEO of Rosmorport, and Maksim Mashkantsev, Executive Director of Chernomorsky LNG JSC, Rosmorport said in a statement.

    The parties agreed to cooperated in choosing the site for building the terminal and studying infrastructure development on the chosen territory.

    Chernomorsky LNG intends to build hydrotechnic structures at its own expense or for loan money, while Rosmorport will support providing navigation safety in the area.

