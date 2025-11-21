SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Сухогруз «Каспийский берег» вышел на ходовые испытания
21.11.2025

Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-October 2025

    • During August-October 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported.

    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 14.3.9% year-on-year to 20.6 mn tons including 2.3 mn tons carried in containers (71.7 thousand TEU, up 1.5-fold year-on-year).

    Most of the export designated traffic, 14.5 mn tons, up 13.4% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 9.4 mn tons, up 15.1%, was transported to the Southern ports, 3.3 mn tons, up 14.5%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.7 mn tons, up 0.3%, to the Russian Far East ports.

    Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 15.9% to make 6.1 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ferrous metals in January-October 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (7.1 mn tons, up 11.8% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (3 mn tons, up 48.4%) and Sverdlovsk (2.1 mn tons, up 35.8%) regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


