SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Аэрофлот перевез двух амурских тигриц
21.11.2025

Aeroflot Flies Two Amur Tigresses to Moscow Zoo

    • Aeroflot Flies Two Amur Tigresses to Moscow ZooRussia’s Aeroflot airline has carried two amur tigresses from Khabarovsk to Moscow on November 9, the company said. The delivery was performed on a request of the Amur Tiger Center.

    The two tigresses transported to Moscow were caught at the end of 2024 near villages in of the Khabarovsk region. The grown-up tigress has a spine problem, the young one and her brother were taken care of together with their mother.

    The he-tiger was carried to the Kazan Zoo this September, and the two tigresses will be accommodated in the Moscow Zoo.

    Photo: Aeroflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.05.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Starts Flights from Urumqi to Moscow
    This is a third regular air service from China offered by Volga-Dnepr since 2022.
    Air logisticsChinaUrumqiВолга-Днепр
    0
    03.07.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Flies Space Weather Monitoring Equipment
    The total weight of the cargo made 23 tons.
    Air logisticsHeavyliftSpace researchВолга-Днепр
    0
    30.07.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Flies Repin’s Paintings to China
    And back
    Air logisticsArtExhibitionВолга-Днепр
    0
    17.11.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Flies Przewalski’s Horses to New Habitat
    From Orenburg to Abakan, to the Khakas nature reserve
    Air logisticsAirlineAnimalsВолга-Днепр
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •