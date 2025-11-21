Aeroflot Flies Two Amur Tigresses to Moscow Zoo

Russia’s Aeroflot airline has carried two amur tigresses from Khabarovsk to Moscow on November 9, the company said. The delivery was performed on a request of the Amur Tiger Center.

The two tigresses transported to Moscow were caught at the end of 2024 near villages in of the Khabarovsk region. The grown-up tigress has a spine problem, the young one and her brother were taken care of together with their mother.

The he-tiger was carried to the Kazan Zoo this September, and the two tigresses will be accommodated in the Moscow Zoo.

Photo: Aeroflot