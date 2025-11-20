Rosmorport Adds New Vessel to Dredging Fleet

Russia’s federal port property management agency Rosmorport has taken delivery of a new dredger built by the Astrakhan-based Stroyliderplus, the agency said in a statement.

The vessel named “Nikolay Grichanovsky” will be deployed in the Volga-Caspian Sea Channel. The non-self-propelled dredger of the FPDG3 Project is the second sistership in a series of three under construction for Rosmorport at the Stroyliderplus shipyard.

The lead ship in the series “Nikolay Rusanov” was delivered in 2024 and has been deployed dredging in the Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel since.

The third ship in the series, “Pyotr Vedernikov”, is to be delivered to Rosmorport in 2026.

The FPDG3 Project dredgers are equipped with soil pumps with a capacity over 10 thousand cubic meters per hour and automatic dredging operations control systems of Russian make.

They have an endurance of at least 7 days and are designed for 24 hour a day year-round operations.

Vessel particulars:

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class: КЕ R3 Dredger

Beam: 12.2 m

Draft: no more than 2.1 m

LOA: 43 m

Height: 2 m

Dredging capacity: 10 thousand cubic meters per hour

Minimal operating depth: no less than 3 m

Maximum operating depth: 15 m

Photo: Rosmorport