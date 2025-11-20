SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Растет экспорт обработанной древесины с Урала
20.11.2025

Railway Shipment of Grain, October 2025

    • Russian Railways loaded 3.6 mn tons of grain during October 2025, up 22.7% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

    2.7 mn tons (+26.2%) of this amount was export designated including 1.9 mn tons (+25.1%) carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 1.6 mn tons, up 21.2%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 300 thousand tons of grain, up 1.9-fold.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 867 thousand tons, up 13% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were loaded from Stavropol Kray (258 thousand tons, -0.9%), Lipetsk region (257 thousand tons, +12.8%) and Altay (235 thousand tons, up 2-fold).

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.11.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 45, 2023
    Freight rates in the Caspian decline.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    20.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 8, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    24.02.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January 2025
    Russian Railways carried 16.2 mn tons of export designated coal in January 2025.
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    11.03.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 3.2% YoY in January-February 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 3.2% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for January-February 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    21.10.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-August 2025
    The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 22.7% year-on-year.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    02.09.2025
    Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 7 Months 2025
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 20.4 mn tons during the first 7 months of 2025.
    2025ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •