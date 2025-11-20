Railway Shipment of Grain, October 2025

Russian Railways loaded 3.6 mn tons of grain during October 2025, up 22.7% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

2.7 mn tons (+26.2%) of this amount was export designated including 1.9 mn tons (+25.1%) carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 1.6 mn tons, up 21.2%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 300 thousand tons of grain, up 1.9-fold.

Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 867 thousand tons, up 13% year-on-year.

The largest grain shipments were loaded from Stavropol Kray (258 thousand tons, -0.9%), Lipetsk region (257 thousand tons, +12.8%) and Altay (235 thousand tons, up 2-fold).

