Timber Export from Urals Growing

During January-October 2025, the export of timber from the Urals region increased 27% year-no-year to make 130 thousand tons, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

According to the Urals Customs Directorate’s statistics, the export of wooden doors grew 15% tonnage-wise and 17$ value-wise. Tajikistan bought 124 tons of such products, and Uzbekistan bought 155 tons.

More than 114 tons of facing wooden panels was exported to Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Also, the export of machine rounded pine and fir tree logs, cooperage buckets, birch veneer and plywood export to the FSU countries increased.

