SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Растет экспорт обработанной древесины с Урала
19.11.2025

Timber Export from Urals Growing

    • During January-October 2025, the export of timber from the Urals region increased 27% year-no-year to make 130 thousand tons, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    According to the Urals Customs Directorate’s statistics, the export of wooden doors grew 15% tonnage-wise and 17$ value-wise. Tajikistan bought 124 tons of such products, and Uzbekistan bought 155 tons.

    More than 114 tons of facing wooden panels was exported to Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

    Also, the export of machine rounded pine and fir tree logs, cooperage buckets, birch veneer and plywood export to the FSU countries increased.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    Import declined by 41.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    01.04.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 15.6% YoY in February 2025
    Export declined by 18.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.6% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for January-March 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    26.05.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Decline for Q4 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.
    2025SovcomflotFinance
    0
    15.10.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-August 2025
    During January-August 2025, export designated ferrous metals traffic amounted to 16.6 mn tons.
    2025ExportFerrous metalsRussian Railways
    0
    03.03.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025: Reefer Cargo Up
    Export was up 8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •