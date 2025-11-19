SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Заложен атомный ледокол «Сталинград»
19.11.2025

Seventh 22220 Project Nuclear Icebreaker Laid in St. Petersburg

    • On November 2025, RF President Vladimir Putin gave start by Videocon to the construction of the seventh 22220 Project universal nuclear icebreaker, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement. The keel laying ceremony was held at the USC’s Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

    The new vessel will bear the name “Stalingrad” in commemoration one of the important battles of the World War 2 while the date of the ceremony is symbolically timed to the anniversary of the start of the counter-offensive of the Soviet army in Stalingrad on November 19, 1942. The ceremony was attended by Pavel Vinokurov, a veteran of the World War 2 who participated in the Stalingrad Battle.

    Rosatomflot, Russia’s state owned nuclear icebreaker operator, has 8 nuclear-powered icebreakers built at Baltic Shipyard in its fleet, including “50 Let Pobedy”, “Yamal”, and the 22220 Project icebreakers “Arktika”, “Sibir”, “Ural” and “Yakutia”. At present, the construction of the 22220 Project icebreakers “Chukotka” and “Leningrad” is underway.

    Technical details of Project 22220:

    • Deep displacement: 33,540 tons
    • Length: 168.2 m
    • Beam: 34 m
    • Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m
    • Minimum operating draft: 9.3 m
    • Crew: 54 persons
    • Life cycle: 40 years.

    The icebreakers are capable to operate in ice up to 3 meters thick sailing both in the Northern Sea Route and in shallow areas of the Yenisei and River and Ob Bay.

    Photo: Kremlin press office, visualization: United Shipbuilding Corporation


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.04.2025
    Modernization Programme for Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard Approved
    United Shipbuilding Corporation is investing 7.5 bn rubles into the first stage of Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard modernization.
    ModernizationShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation Красное Сормово
    0
    14.02.2025
    Electric Passenger Vessel Laid at Chkalov Shipyard
    The ship is be the first in a series of five vessels.
    Electric vesselKeel layingPassenger vesselShipbuilding
    0
    24.04.2025
    United Shipbuilding Corporation Starts Building New Dredger
    United Shipbuilding Corporation’s ASPO Yard has started the construction of a 93.159А Design cutter suction wheel bucket dredger.
    DredgerShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    21.04.2025
    New Nuclear Icebreaker “Yakutia” Tows First Vessel
    On April 19 the newly built nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” completed her first task.
    IcebreakersNuclearYakutia
    0
    16.04.2025
    New Generation Inland Ferry Concept
    Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project.
    FerryInland shippingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    27.10.2025
    Rosmorport to Deploy 34 Icebreakers in Russian Ports
    During the winter navigation of 2025-2026
    IcebreakersRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River TransportRosmorportWinter navigation
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •