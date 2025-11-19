Seventh 22220 Project Nuclear Icebreaker Laid in St. Petersburg

On November 2025, RF President Vladimir Putin gave start by Videocon to the construction of the seventh 22220 Project universal nuclear icebreaker, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement. The keel laying ceremony was held at the USC’s Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

The new vessel will bear the name “Stalingrad” in commemoration one of the important battles of the World War 2 while the date of the ceremony is symbolically timed to the anniversary of the start of the counter-offensive of the Soviet army in Stalingrad on November 19, 1942. The ceremony was attended by Pavel Vinokurov, a veteran of the World War 2 who participated in the Stalingrad Battle.

Rosatomflot, Russia’s state owned nuclear icebreaker operator, has 8 nuclear-powered icebreakers built at Baltic Shipyard in its fleet, including “50 Let Pobedy”, “Yamal”, and the 22220 Project icebreakers “Arktika”, “Sibir”, “Ural” and “Yakutia”. At present, the construction of the 22220 Project icebreakers “Chukotka” and “Leningrad” is underway.

Technical details of Project 22220:

Deep displacement: 33,540 tons

Length: 168.2 m

Beam: 34 m

Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m

Minimum operating draft: 9.3 m

Crew: 54 persons

Life cycle: 40 years.

The icebreakers are capable to operate in ice up to 3 meters thick sailing both in the Northern Sea Route and in shallow areas of the Yenisei and River and Ob Bay.

Photo: Kremlin press office, visualization: United Shipbuilding Corporation