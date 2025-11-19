SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
19.11.2025

Russian Ports’ Throughput in October 2025 Up 5.1%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.09.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 3.1% YoY in August 2025
    Export grew by 0.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.06.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Crude Oil Down
    Export declined by 6.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    14.07.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-June 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-June 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    04.04.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2025: Ferrous Metals Up
    Export was down 7%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    01.04.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 15.6% YoY in February 2025
    Export declined by 18.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    04.06.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2025 Down 12.6%
    Import declined by 24.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •