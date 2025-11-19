Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-October 2025

Russian Railways have reported a 21.4% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-October 2025. 35.6 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

Most of the export fertilizers, 29.6 mn tons, up 18.5% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 26.2 mn tons, up 21.8% to the Russian Northwest ports and 3.3 mn tons, down 0.8%, to the Southern ports.

6 mn tons, up 38.1%, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-October 2025 amounted to 58.5 mn tons, 4.7% above the figure for the first 10 months of 2024.

The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (15.7 mn tons, up 4% year-on-year), Murmansk region (12.7 mn tons, up 2.4%) and Vologda region (5 mn tons, up 17.9%).

Photo: Russian Railways