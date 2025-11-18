Vegetable and Fruit Import via Zabaikalsk Growing

The import of vegetables and fruit from China via the international road border crossing checkpoint in the Russian Far East has grown 1.4-fold.

During September-October 2025, 72.2 thousand tons of vegetables and fruit was customs cleared in Zabaikalsk, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

Apples, tangerines, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbages, carrots, peppers, grapes, mangoes and other vegetables and fruit was imported from China during the period.

A peak in vegetable and fruit import is expected in December ahead of the New Year holidays.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service