SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Оборот мировых контейнерных линий, 9 месяцев 2025
18.11.2025

Vegetable and Fruit Import via Zabaikalsk Growing

    • The import of vegetables and fruit from China via the international road border crossing checkpoint in the Russian Far East has grown 1.4-fold.

    During September-October 2025, 72.2 thousand tons of vegetables and fruit was customs cleared in Zabaikalsk, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    Apples, tangerines, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbages, carrots, peppers, grapes, mangoes and other vegetables and fruit was imported from China during the period.

    A peak in vegetable and fruit import is expected in December ahead of the New Year holidays.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.08.2025
    Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to set zero import customs dues on sodium sulfides and cellulose esters.
    Customs duesEurasian Economic UnionImportChemicals
    0
    03.07.2025
    Coffee Imports to Siberia
    Most of the imports was raw arabica.
    Only for subscribers
    CoffeeCustoms statisticsImportSiberia
    0
    20.08.2025
    Fruit and Nuts Import via Sheremetyevo Growing
    Almost 3.5 thousand tons of fruit and nuts carried by road was imported via the Sheremetyevo Customs during January-June 2025.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportNuts
    0
    30.10.2025
    Fruit and Vegetables Import to Krasnoyarsk Region Up
    According to the customs statistics
    Customs statisticsFruitImportVegetables
    0
    13.08.2025
    Nectarines Import to Urals Doubles
    One of the major exporters of those fruit is Uzbekistan.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportUrals
    0
    05.02.2025
    Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    The simplified procedures for importing smartphones, tablets, laptops and other technical devices has been […]
    FacilitationImportElectronic appliances
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •