SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Сухогруз «Каспийский берег» вышел на ходовые испытания
18.11.2025

RSD 49 Project Dry Cargo Vessel Starts Sea Trials

    • Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation has started sea trials of the newly built RSD 49 Project dry cargo ship “Kaspiysky Bereg” (literally, “Caspian Shore”).

    The vessel has set sail for the Volgograd storage reservoir for two weeks, USC said in a statement.

    During the sea trials, the technical characteristics of the vessels, the navigation and main onboard equipment, as well as the automation, communication and life support systems are to be confirmed.

    The RSD 49 universal dry cargo ships are designed for carrying general, breakbulk, timber, grain and high and heavy as well as hazardous cargo in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North seas. They can also make voyages around Europe and in the Irish Sea in winter.

    The unique feature of this vessels design is a large middle hold 52 meters long, which allows of transporting oversize cargo.

    The “Kaspiysky Bereg” is built to the order of Astrakhan Port JSC and will be deployed in the Caspian.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 139.95 m;
    • Beam: 16,6 m;
    • Heoght: 6 m;
    • River deadweight at 3,60 m draft: 4,520 tons;
    • Sea draft at 4, 70 m dratf:7,510 tons;
    • Number of holds: 3;
    • Cargo holds capacity: 10,921 cub. m;
    • Ballast tanks capacity: 3,959 cub. m;
    • Mainengine: 2 x 1200 KWt;
    • Crew: 10 / 13 members.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.04.2025
    New Generation Inland Ferry Concept
    Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project.
    FerryInland shippingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    14.02.2025
    Electric Passenger Vessel Laid at Chkalov Shipyard
    The ship is be the first in a series of five vessels.
    Electric vesselKeel layingPassenger vesselShipbuilding
    0
    20.03.2025
    New Arctic Salvage and Rescue Tug Delivered
    The new Arctic salvage and rescue tug “Uzon” built for the Marine Rescue Service has been delivered.
    ArcticDeliveryShipbuildingTugboat
    0
    17.02.2025
    New Pusher Tug Concept Developed
    United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Marine Engineering Bureau has developed the concept design of a new generation pusher tug.
    ConceptShip designShipbuildingTugboat
    0
    13.02.2025
    Zhatay Shipyard to Start Building First Vessel This Year
    The new Zhatay Shipyard under construction in Yakutia is to start building its first vessel as early as by the end of the first quarter of this year.
    ShipbuildingZhatay ShipyardYakutia
    0
    11.08.2025
    Dredger Sets for Sea Trials
    A cutter suction dredger built for the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport set for sea trials from Lotos Shipyard.
    DredgerDredgingNewbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    18.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •