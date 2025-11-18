SeaNews Information&Consulting
Freight Express from China to Moscow

    • Russian Railways and Russian Post have launched a rail freight express train from China to Russia, Russian railways said in a statement.

    The international rail service is routed from Hunchun city in China via Kamyshovaya and Ussuriysk in the Russian Far East to Moscow.

    The train is aimed for mail and parcels, consumer goods and e-commerce. The transit time from China to Bely Rast logistics center in Moscow region is 12 days.

    The project is developed in cooperation with China’s Northeast Asia Rail Corporation and Northern Way, Russia’s Eurosib STb-TS acts as a railcar operator while a subsidiary of Russian Post is the service operator.

    In future, it is planned to offer container unloading in the cities along the route.

    Photo: Russian Railways


