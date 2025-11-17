SeaNews Information&Consulting
Спецрейс для спецпассажиров
17.11.2025

Volga-Dnepr Flies Przewalski’s Horses to New Habitat

    • cRussia’s Volga-Dnepr Airline has delivered critically endangered Przewalski’s horses to their new habitat, the company said in a statement. 8 animals were flown on board an IL-76TD-90ВD cargo airplane from Orenburg to Abakan, to the Khakas nature reserve.

    The pre-flight planning and preparation took several months, during which all the details of the project including cages preparation, loading and unloading procedures, placing animal cages in the cargo cabin, providing water and fodder during the 3.5-hour flight, attendance, etc. were finalized.

    All the houses have been safely delivered to the destination and are now undergoing adaptation to their new habitat assisted by the nature reserve specialists.

    Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr Airline


