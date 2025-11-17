Russian Register Certifies First Autonomous Bilge Water Removal Vessel

The bilge water removal vessel “Koporye” has been certified as a Marine Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The “Koporye” is the first MASS in the Russian support and auxiliary fleet, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The 2024-delivered vessel has undergone a retrofit with an autonomous navigation system installed and successfully completed trials in the Gulf of Finland.

The vessel is expected to start autonomous operations in the port of Ust-Luga this December.

The “Koporye” is a Project RST 38 series built at the Okskaya Shipyard and operated by Russia’s port property management agency Rosmorport.

It is designed to collect and separate various types of waste from other vessels, including oily water (sludge, bilge water, used oils), wastewater, and garbage.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport