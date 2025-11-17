SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Уралхим отправил гуманитарную партию удобрений в Бангладеш
17.11.2025

Russian Register Certifies First Autonomous Bilge Water Removal Vessel

    • The bilge water removal vessel “Koporye” has been certified as a Marine Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    The “Koporye” is the first MASS in the Russian support and auxiliary fleet, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

    The 2024-delivered vessel has undergone a retrofit with an autonomous navigation system installed and successfully completed trials in the Gulf of Finland.

    The vessel is expected to start autonomous operations in the port of Ust-Luga this December.

    The “Koporye” is a Project RST 38 series built at the Okskaya Shipyard and operated by Russia’s port property management agency Rosmorport.

    It is designed to collect and separate various types of waste from other vessels, including oily water (sludge, bilge water, used oils), wastewater, and garbage.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    12.11.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 29.3%
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •