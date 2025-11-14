Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement

A number of bilateral transport related agreements was signed by RF Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbaev during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia.

According to the RF Ministry of transport press office, the parties approved of the roadmap for developing the border crossing points on the border between the two countries.

Besides, an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of transit transportation and handling cargo designated for export to third countries.

The document is aimed at creating favourable tariff conditions, improve the efficiency of rolling stock utilization, provide for long-term planning of transit cargo transportation and handling and uninterrupted monitoring of operators’ activities.

The parties also concluded an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of transport security.

