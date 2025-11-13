Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran

A meeting between a Russian and an Iranian delegations to discuss port infrastructure modernization in Dagestan Republic in the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor development was held in Makhachkala last week.

According to the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, during the meeting, the parties discussed options to launch a container line between the sea port of Makhachkala in Russia and sea port in Iran and the issues of establishing a consortium of shipping companies.

Also, developing cruise shipping in the Caspian was discussed.

Russia’s plans in the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor development include building a state of the art grain terminal and upgrading the container terminal at Makhachkala.

Upgrading the port of infrastructure will allow to expand the handling capacity of Makhachkala to almost 10 million tons annually by 2030.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport