Жд перевозки в направлении Казахстана растут
13.11.2025

Rail Traffic from Russia to Kazakhstan Growing

    • Russian Railways report growing export traffic to Kazakhstan. According to the state-owned operator, it increased 6.6% year-on-year during January-September 2025.

    22.7 million tons was carried during the period under report. Container traffic to Kazakhstan surged 46% to 290 thousand TEU.

    The bulk of railway cargo transported to Kazakhstan is oil and products amounting to 5.6 million tons, up 27% year-on-year, ferrous metals (4.5 million tons, up 27.5%), timber ad logs (2.5 million tons, down 2.9%), and chemicals (2.1 million tons, up 19.8%).

    Transit from Russia to China via Kazakhstan grew 49% to 3.2 million tons including 222.7 thousand tons of containerized cargo, up 46%.

    Transit consist mainly of chemical products (0.9 million tons, up 29%), paper (0.6 million tons, up 60%), fertilizers (430 thousand tons, up four-fold), and grain (418 thousand tons, up 61%).

    There are a lot of railway border crossing checkpoints between Russia and Kazakhstan allowing of choosing an optimal route.

    Trains are routed via the cross-border railway stations of Kanisay, Kigash, Ozinki, Kartaly, Orsk, Petropavlovsk, Zauralye, Kulunda, Lokot.

    Photo: Russian Railways


