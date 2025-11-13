SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первая партия зерна в Армению через Азербайджан
13.11.2025

First Grain Shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    • Russian Railways have conducted the first grain shipment to Armenia via the territory Azerbaijan, the company said in a statement.

    A 1,050-ton consignment of wheat was loaded at the station of Dimitrovgrad in Ulyanovsk region and carried in 15 hopper cars via Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia.

    The shipment became possible due to the decision to resume of cargo transit to Armenia via the territory of Azerbaijan, which was suspended as far back as in the 1990-ies.

    By the end of January 2026, 132 more cars laden with wheat are planned to be sent by this route. Also, other commodities transit is being considered, Russian Railways said.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.04.2025
    Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-March 2025
    Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 1% year-on-year during January-February 2025.
    2025ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    17.10.2025
    First Ever Container Transit from China to Europe by Northern Sea Route Completed
    The traditional route via the Suez would have taken more than a month.
    ChinaContainer ShippingEurope Transit
    0
    17.03.2025
    Russian Railways to Use Exoskeletons
    Special suits will be worn by those engaged in rail preparation, cutting and drilling, as well as other work that requires significant physical effort.
    ExoskeletonPersonnelRussian Railways
    0
    07.08.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 32, 2023
    On week 32, freight rates have recorded a sharp increase in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    13.08.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 3.3% in January-July 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 3.3% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-July 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    23.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.11.2025 FESCO Adds Second Ship to St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    14.11.2025 First Export Flexitank Train from Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    12.11.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 29.3%
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •