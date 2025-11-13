First Grain Shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russian Railways have conducted the first grain shipment to Armenia via the territory Azerbaijan, the company said in a statement.

A 1,050-ton consignment of wheat was loaded at the station of Dimitrovgrad in Ulyanovsk region and carried in 15 hopper cars via Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia.

The shipment became possible due to the decision to resume of cargo transit to Armenia via the territory of Azerbaijan, which was suspended as far back as in the 1990-ies.

By the end of January 2026, 132 more cars laden with wheat are planned to be sent by this route. Also, other commodities transit is being considered, Russian Railways said.

