RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub

RZD Logistics has reported the arrival of the first block train to Aprin Dry Port in Iran delivering 62 40’ units laden with sulphate pulp made in Russia.

The train was routed via the eastern branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor. The transit time made 13 days.

The multimodal hub of Aprin put into operation in May 2025 is a major logistics project developed in Iran, RZD Logistics noted.

Its strategic location near Teheran on the crossroads of the national East – West and North- South corridors offers wide possibilities for delivering cargo across the entire region.

Photo: RZD Logistics