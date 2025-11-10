SeaNews Information&Consulting
Уралхим отправил гуманитарную партию удобрений в Бангладеш
10.11.2025

Uralchem Sends Humanitarian Fertilizer Shipment to Bangladesh

    • Uralchem Group has announced it has sent 30,000 tons of potash as a humanitarian shipment to Bangladesh. The delivery, previously stored in Latvia, was facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which chartered a vessel to transport the fertilizer. As with previous similar shipments, Uralchem Group covered sea freight and other associated costs.

    This consignment marks the Group’s seventh donation in a series of humanitarian deliveries to developing countries. Since late 2022, Uralchem Group has contributed approximately 220,000 tons of mineral fertilizers free of charge to nations facing acute hunger. Nearly 200,000 tons of this amount was shipped on board vessels chartered by WFP from EU ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and now to Bangladesh.

    Uralchem Group donates mineral fertilizers to help alleviate the unprecedented global food crisis and prevent crop losses in hunger hotspots. This initiative also supports efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal #2 — “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

    Dmitry Konyaev, CEO of Uralchem JSC, commented: Mineral fertilisers play a crucial role in boosting crop yields and ensuring a stable food supply. Unfortunately, Bangladesh — one of the most densely populated countries in the world — faces a range of challenges that undermine its food system, from climate extremes linked to global climate change to constraints on the expansion of arable land. Through this humanitarian consignment, we aim to contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector of Bangladesh and to the wellbeing of its people.

    Photo: Uralchem


