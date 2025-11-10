SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузы РЖД, 10 месяцев 2025: снижение сокращается
10.11.2025

Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-October 2025 Down 6% YoY

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.08.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-July 2025
    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 15.9% year-on-year.
    2025ExportFerrous metalsRussian Railways
    0
    12.11.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 29.3%
    Export declined by 52.2%, and import by 14.9%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    23.10.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 43, 2023
    On week 43, freight rates are decreasing in the Azov and Black sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    28.07.2025
    Melon and Watermelon Import to Urals Up 7-Fold
    More than 7,260 tons of melons and watermelons was imported to the Urals since the year start.
    2025Customs statisticsImportUrals
    0
    01.09.2025
    FESCO Posts H1 2025 Financials and Operations Results
    International sea freight was up 6% year-on-year.
    2025FESCO ResultsFinance
    0
    12.11.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Laden exports grew 8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    12.11.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 29.3%
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •