cDuring January-September 2025, 3.5 thousand tons of ice cream worth some 1.5 bn rubles ($18.5 mn) was exported from Siberia, according to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics. Year-on-year, ice cream export did not change.

This year, ice cream made in Siberia was exported to 12 countries, the largest buyer being Kazakhstan responsible for 69% of the total, up 3.8% year-on-year. Other major byers in the Top 5 are Mongolia, Belarus, China and Abkhazia.

Also, Uzbekistan and Armenia purchased Siberian ice cream this year, both increasing their import, Uzbekistan almost twice, and Armenia almost 4.7-fold.

First batches of ice cream were shipped from Siberia to Turkmenistan, last year this country did non import ice cream from Siberia.

42% of all the ice cream export from Siberia is the share of Novosibirsk region.

