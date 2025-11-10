SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Итоги навигации в Амурском бассейне
10.11.2025

Ice Cream Export from Siberia

    • cDuring January-September 2025, 3.5 thousand tons of ice cream worth some 1.5 bn rubles ($18.5 mn) was exported from Siberia, according to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics. Year-on-year, ice cream export did not change.

    This year, ice cream made in Siberia was exported to 12 countries, the largest buyer being Kazakhstan responsible for 69% of the total, up 3.8% year-on-year. Other major byers in the Top 5 are Mongolia, Belarus, China and Abkhazia.

    Also, Uzbekistan and Armenia purchased Siberian ice cream this year, both increasing their import, Uzbekistan almost twice, and Armenia almost 4.7-fold.

    First batches of ice cream were shipped from Siberia to Turkmenistan, last year this country did non import ice cream from Siberia.

    42% of all the ice cream export from Siberia is the share of Novosibirsk region.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.07.2025
    Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on the export of paddy rice.
    BanExportRestrictionsPrice
    0
    13.01.2025
    Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the amount of tariff quotas for the export of ferrous scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
    ExportFerrous metalsQuotaScrap metal
    0
    05.08.2025
    Semi-Precious Stones Export from Urals
    The export of precious and semi-precious stones from the Urals to Asian countries is growing.
    Customs statisticsExportGemstoneUrals
    0
    26.06.2025
    Ice Cream Exports from Urals Growing
    Ice cream made in the Urals region is most popular in Kazakhstan. This country […]
    ExportIce creamUralsCustoms statistics
    0
    27.05.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-March 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-March 2025 made $158 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Customs statisticsExportImport
    0
    26.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Chemicals in January-February 2025
    In January-February 2025, the loading of chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.11.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    12.11.2025 RZD Logistics Sends First Block Train to Iran’s New Multimodal Hub
    12.11.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 29.3%
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •