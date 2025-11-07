SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспорт по жд черных металлов, 9 месяцев 2025
07.11.2025

Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-September 2025

    • During August-September 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported.

    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 15.9% year-on-year to 18.6 mn tons including more than 2 mn tons carried in containers (64.8 thousand TEU, up 1.6-fold year-on-year).

    Most of the export designated traffic, 13.1 mn tons, up 15.6% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 8.4 mn tons, up 16.2%, was transported to the Southern ports, 3 mn tons, up 18.8%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.6 mn tons, up 4.4%, to the Russian Far East ports.

    Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 15.9% to make 5.5 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ferrous metals in January-September 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (6.3 mn tons, up 14% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (2.7 mn tons, up 47.2%) and Sverdlovsk (2.1 mn tons, up 35.8%) regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


