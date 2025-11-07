New Rigging Warehouse at Petrolesport

Global Ports, part of the Delo Group, has commissioned a new rigging warehouse at its Petrolesport (PLP) multipurpose terminal in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, Delo Group reported.

The new facility will address PLP’s need for additional storage space to house and manage auxiliary lifting equipment and spare parts, following the recent expansion of the terminal’s equipment fleet.

The structure features a 984 sqm main warehouse, along with dedicated areas for drying and repairing slings, cargo handling devices, lashing gear, and other cargo handling equipment.

The rigging warehouse construction at PLP was carried out amid cargo throughput recovery at the Big Port of St. Petersburg and expansion of the port’s specialized equipment fleet. From January to September 2025, the Big Port handled 2.6 million tons of non-containerised cargo, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports