SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый такелажный склад на ПЛП
07.11.2025

New Rigging Warehouse at Petrolesport

    • New Rigging Warehouse at PetrolesportGlobal Ports, part of the Delo Group, has commissioned a new rigging warehouse at its Petrolesport (PLP) multipurpose terminal in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, Delo Group reported.

    The new facility will address PLP’s need for additional storage space to house and manage auxiliary lifting equipment and spare parts, following the recent expansion of the terminal’s equipment fleet.

    The structure features a 984 sqm main warehouse, along with dedicated areas for drying and repairing slings, cargo handling devices, lashing gear, and other cargo handling equipment.

    The rigging warehouse construction at PLP was carried out amid cargo throughput recovery at the Big Port of St. Petersburg and expansion of the port’s specialized equipment fleet. From January to September 2025, the Big Port handled 2.6 million tons of non-containerised cargo, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.05.2025
    Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Global Ports’ marine container terminal in the Russian Far East has increased the capacity of its reefer container yard.
    Global PortsReeferRussian Far East
    0
    28.10.2025
    New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    Ruscon has launched a railway service from the Russian Far East westward to other Russian regions.
    Delo GroupIntra-RussiaRail serviceRuscon
    0
    25.06.2025
    First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT
    First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has received the first shipment of autonomous reefer containers stuffed with meat from China.
    ChinaFirst Container TerminalGlobal PortsIntermodal
    0
    12.05.2025
    Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    16.04.2025
    Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa
    Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers.
    Global PortsHeavyliftMoby Dik
    0
    13.10.2025
    New Rail Service from China to Central Russia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular rail service from Anhui Province in China to Ulyanovsk in Russia
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •