Из Росморречфлота в Минтранс
06.11.2025

Deputy Transport Minister Appointed

    • Deputy Transport Minister AppointedBoris Tashimov has been appointed Deputy Minister of transport by Order of the Government of the Russian Federation. Prior to this, he was deputy head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

    In his new position Tashimov will be responsible for digitalization of the transport sector.

    Tashimov was appointed deputy head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport in October 2022. Before that, he worked for Rosmorport during 2016-2022.

    Photo: RF Ministry of Transport, RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


