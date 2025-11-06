SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 14, 2024
06.11.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 45, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.04.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-March 2025
    In January-March 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    11.08.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in June 2025: Coal and Coke Down
    Export declined by 8.6%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    03.09.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2025 Down 44.9%
    Export declined by 56.9%, and import by 26.7%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    27.03.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in February 2025: Grain Up
    Export declined by 2.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.09.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in August 2025: Ferrous Metals Up
    Export grew by 3.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    15.07.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in May 2025 Down 41.8%
    Export declined by 71.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •