SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Жд перевозки через погранпереходы с Китаем, 9 месяцев 2025
31.10.2025

Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 9 Months 2025

    • Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 30.4 mn tons during the 9 months of 2025, down 1% year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    Export rail traffic from Russia to China remained level with the January-September 2024 result at 28.6 mn tons.

    Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 15.3 mn tons, up 0.2% year-on-year, including 4.4 mn tons of coal (-21.7%), 3.5 mn tons of iron ore (-4%), 1.9 mn tons of timber and logs (+1.4%), and 1.4 mn tons of paper (+31.2%).

    Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 1.7% to 6.4 mn tons, including 3.3 mn tons of coal (+14.2%), 1.4 mn tons of iron ore (up 1.7-fold), and 1.4 mn tons of timer and logs (-27%).

    Rail export via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 18.2% to 4.8 mn tons including 3.1 mn tons of coal (+12.8%) and 1.6 mn tons of iron ore (+30.7%).

    Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing dropped 32.9% to 1.9 mn tons including 1.6 mn tons of coal (-39.3%) and 168 thousand tons of oil and products (up almost 5-fold).

    44% of the aggregate export traffic during the period under report was coal amounting to a total of 12.6 mn tons, down 11.5% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    04.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 10.9%
    Cabotage was up 10.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.10.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 11.4% in September 2025
    Import declined by 15.8%, export by 14.9%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    21.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Export grew by 40.2%, import by 31.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    01.08.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 31, 2023
    On week 31, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued to rise.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    17.10.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 42, 2023
    On week 42, the Azov and Black Sea region saw freight rate growth return after a slight decline last week.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    02.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Slides 6% YoY in Q1 2025
    In January-March 2025, Russian Railways loaded 277.7 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •