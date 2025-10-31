Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 9 Months 2025

Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 30.4 mn tons during the 9 months of 2025, down 1% year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

Export rail traffic from Russia to China remained level with the January-September 2024 result at 28.6 mn tons.

Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 15.3 mn tons, up 0.2% year-on-year, including 4.4 mn tons of coal (-21.7%), 3.5 mn tons of iron ore (-4%), 1.9 mn tons of timber and logs (+1.4%), and 1.4 mn tons of paper (+31.2%).

Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 1.7% to 6.4 mn tons, including 3.3 mn tons of coal (+14.2%), 1.4 mn tons of iron ore (up 1.7-fold), and 1.4 mn tons of timer and logs (-27%).

Rail export via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 18.2% to 4.8 mn tons including 3.1 mn tons of coal (+12.8%) and 1.6 mn tons of iron ore (+30.7%).

Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing dropped 32.9% to 1.9 mn tons including 1.6 mn tons of coal (-39.3%) and 168 thousand tons of oil and products (up almost 5-fold).

44% of the aggregate export traffic during the period under report was coal amounting to a total of 12.6 mn tons, down 11.5% year-on-year.

