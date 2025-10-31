SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
31.10.2025

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.03.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in February 2025: Grain Up
    Export declined by 2.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    17.04.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-Mach 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 37.1% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-March 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    14.08.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in June 2025 Down 43.1%
    Export declined by 75.7%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    07.08.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Up 33.3%
    99.7% of the entire container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    14.07.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-June 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-June 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    14.03.2025
    Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows
    Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing.
    2025grainsIntra-RussiaRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.10.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 30.9%
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •