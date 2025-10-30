SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Импорт плодоовощной продукции в Красноярский край растет
30.10.2025

Fruit and Vegetables Import to Krasnoyarsk Region Up

    • The Krasnoyarsk Customs reports a growing import of fruit and vegetables to the region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    During the 9 months of 2025, the import of fruit and vegetables to Krasnoyarsk Kray almost doubled. Tomatoes, vegetable marrows, pears, grapes and peaches constitute the largest share of the imported fruit and vegetables. The major exporters are China and Uzbekistan.

    On the edge of the winter season, the import of products believed to support the immune system is increasing. In September alone, 24 tons of lemons, 30 tons of ginger and 362 tons of garlic was imported.

    Also, the nomenclature of imported products is expanding. Thus, this year 2.4 tons of tapioca was imported into the region, for the first time.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.09.2025
    Pine Nuts Export Growing
    The Tomsk region is Russia’s No1 pine nuts exporter.
    Customs statisticsExportNutsTranssiberian Railway
    0
    10.06.2025
    Confectionery Export from Vladimir Region Growing
    The assortment of confectionery exported from the Vladimir region is expanding and the volume is growing.
    ConfectionaryCustoms statisticsExport
    0
    08.08.2025
    Vegetables and Fruit Import to Kamchatka
    During January-July 2025, more than 1.7 thousand tons of imported vegetables and fruit was customs cleared at the sea port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportKamchatka
    0
    30.07.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-May 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-February 2025 made $271.7 bn.
    2025Customs statisticsExportImport
    0
    16.10.2025
    Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China
    As part of new reefer service
    ConfectionaryGlobal PortsImportTest shipment
    0
    13.08.2025
    Nectarines Import to Urals Doubles
    One of the major exporters of those fruit is Uzbekistan.
    Customs statisticsFruitImportUrals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •