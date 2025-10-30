Fruit and Vegetables Import to Krasnoyarsk Region Up

The Krasnoyarsk Customs reports a growing import of fruit and vegetables to the region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

During the 9 months of 2025, the import of fruit and vegetables to Krasnoyarsk Kray almost doubled. Tomatoes, vegetable marrows, pears, grapes and peaches constitute the largest share of the imported fruit and vegetables. The major exporters are China and Uzbekistan.

On the edge of the winter season, the import of products believed to support the immune system is increasing. In September alone, 24 tons of lemons, 30 tons of ginger and 362 tons of garlic was imported.

Also, the nomenclature of imported products is expanding. Thus, this year 2.4 tons of tapioca was imported into the region, for the first time.

Photo: Federal Customs Service