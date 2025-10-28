SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
28.10.2025

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-August 2025

    • During the first nine months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 39.8 bn euro, down 11.1% year-on-year.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 7% during the period under report to 19.7 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 14.8% down to 20.1 bn euro.

    In August 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 7.7% year-on-year and by 11.6% month-on-month making 2.28 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 28.8% year-on-year and by 8.7% month-on-month to 1.88 bn euro in August 2025.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.08.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 3.3% in January-July 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 3.3% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-July 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    06.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials Up in January 2025
    Ore export made 1.3 mn tons, up 31.2%.
    2025Russian RailwaysScrap metalOre
    0
    16.06.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2025 Up 34.6%
    Export grew by 14.6%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    09.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Almost Flat YoY in January-March 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.6% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for January-March 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    03.04.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 14, 2023
    On week 14, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain at the same level.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    20.10.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    Import grew by 7.8%, export declined by 3.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •