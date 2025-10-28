Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-August 2025

During the first nine months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 39.8 bn euro, down 11.1% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 7% during the period under report to 19.7 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 14.8% down to 20.1 bn euro.

In August 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 7.7% year-on-year and by 11.6% month-on-month making 2.28 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 28.8% year-on-year and by 8.7% month-on-month to 1.88 bn euro in August 2025.

