SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый жд сервис из Китая в Ульяновск
28.10.2025

New Rail Service from Russian Far East

    • Multimodal transport operator Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a railway service from the Russian Far East westward to other Russian regions.

    Containers are loaded at Delo Group’s terminal in Khabarovsk on board a regular block train and delivered to the Group’s another terminal at the station of Kleschikha in Novosibirsk, Siberia. The transit time is 9 days.

    In addition to railway transportation he service offers first mile and last mile delivery. In future, more destinations can be added.

    The service is aimed for all kinds of cargo. The first train delivered containers stuffed with air filters and componentry for construction equipment.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.03.2025
    Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows
    Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing.
    2025grainsIntra-RussiaRussian Railways
    0
    21.03.2025
    Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, signed a number of agreements at TransRussia in Moscow.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    13.10.2025
    New Rail Service from China to Central Russia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular rail service from Anhui Province in China to Ulyanovsk in Russia
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    22.10.2025
    Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new service to deliver cargo from Russia to Chinese ports via St. Petersburg.
    ChinaMultimodalServiceRuscon
    0
    19.06.2025
    Delo Group’s Cuba Service Gets Subsidy
    The shipping service from Russia to Cuba operated by Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has been included into the RF Ministry of industry and trade’s subsidy programme.
    CubaDelo GroupSubsidyRuscon
    0
    24.03.2025
    Delo Group Invests 24 Billion Rubles in 2024
    Delo Group invested 24 billion rubles ($280.5 million) in 2024, up 33% year-on-year.
    2024Delo GroupInvestmentFinance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.10.2025 New Rail Service from Russian Far East
    28.10.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2025 Down 23.7%
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •