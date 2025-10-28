New Rail Service from Russian Far East

Multimodal transport operator Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a railway service from the Russian Far East westward to other Russian regions.

Containers are loaded at Delo Group’s terminal in Khabarovsk on board a regular block train and delivered to the Group’s another terminal at the station of Kleschikha in Novosibirsk, Siberia. The transit time is 9 days.

In addition to railway transportation he service offers first mile and last mile delivery. In future, more destinations can be added.

The service is aimed for all kinds of cargo. The first train delivered containers stuffed with air filters and componentry for construction equipment.

Photo: Delo Group