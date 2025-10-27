SeaNews Information&Consulting
Завершен первый этап строительства грузового терминала Нижний Бестях
27.10.2025

Sophisticated Products Export from Urals Growing

    • The customs statistics is demonstrating a growth in technically sophisticated products export from the Urals region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    Tonnage, wise, aircraft parts export increased 12% year-on-year, their aggregate cost also grew to make 13.5 bn rubles ($165.9 mn).

    Railway locomotives and trams export surged 120% year—on-year tonnage-wise, cost-wise exceeding 560 mn rubles ($6.9 mn). Export of such commodities to Mongolia, Iran, China and Turkmenistan grew significantly.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


  •  




