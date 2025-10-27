SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
34 ледокола Росморпорта будут работать в зимнюю навигацию этого года
27.10.2025

Rosmorport to Deploy 34 Icebreakers in Russian Ports

    • A meeting to discuss preparation for the icebreaking season in the freezing ports of Russia has been held by the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot).

    The meeting was attended by representatives of Rosmorport, the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, Rosatom, the port authorities of the Baltic, the West Arctic, the Sea of Azov and the Caspian, and harbor masters.

    34 icebreakers operated by Rosmorport (diesel-electric ones) will be deployed in the 16 freezing port of Russia during the winter navigation of 2025-2026.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


