27.10.2025

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-September 2025

    • Russian Railways have reported a 22.6% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-September 2025. 31.8 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers, 26.5 mn tons, up 20.2% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 23.5 mn tons, up 23.6% to the Russian Northwest ports and 2.9 mn tons, down 0.3%, to the Southern ports.

    5.3 mn tons, up 36.6%, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-September 2025 amounted to 52.5 mn tons, 4.5% above the figure for the frst 9 months of 2024.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (14.1 mn tons, up 3.9% year-on-year), Murmansk region (11.4 mn tons, up 2%) and Vologda region (4.5 mn tons, up 19.5%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


