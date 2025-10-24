Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved

A meeting to discuss the development of unmanned transport was held under the chairmanship of Vice Premier Vitaly Savelyev, the RF Government press office reports.

The meeting participants approved of a plan to introduce 5th level automated fully unmanned trucks to Russian roads.

Currently, 90 3rd level automated trucks are deployed in Russia. The plan adopted provides for opening new routes for unmanned trucks and implementing a digital road twins system.

The RF Ministry of Transport is commissioned to develop a draft bill on highly automated vehicles. The document is to be submitted to the Government in Q1 2026.

