Railway Loading of Export Coal in September 2025

In September 2025, Russian Railways loaded coal 26.6 mn tons of coal, up 4.3% year-on-year. 14.6 mn tons of the total was designated for export.

13.2 mn tons, up 12.3% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 8.7 mn tons, up 15.5% designated for the Russian Far East ports, 2.9 mn tons, up 0.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.6 mn tons, up 18.2%, to the Southern ports.

Coal accounted for 29% of Russian Railways’ total freight loading in September 2025 compared to 27% in September 2024.

Photo: Russian Railways