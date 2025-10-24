SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспорт угля по жд, сентябрь 2025
24.10.2025

Railway Loading of Export Coal in September 2025

    • In September 2025, Russian Railways loaded coal 26.6 mn tons of coal, up 4.3% year-on-year. 14.6 mn tons of the total was designated for export.

    13.2 mn tons, up 12.3% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 8.7 mn tons, up 15.5% designated for the Russian Far East ports, 2.9 mn tons, up 0.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.6 mn tons, up 18.2%, to the Southern ports.

    Coal accounted for 29% of Russian Railways’ total freight loading in September 2025 compared to 27% in September 2024.

