Russia Resumes Wheat Export to Indonesia

This October, the first shipment of wheat after a temporary suspension was exported from Russia to Indonesia. 52 thousand tons was loaded from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The Agency for quarantine of the Indonesian Ministry of agriculture decided to extend the accreditation of five grain testing laboratories in Russia.

Those laboratories are recognized as competent bodies authorized to control the quality of grain exported to Indonesia.

Indonesia imports up to 11 mn tons of wheat, 2.7 mn tons of soybeans, and 1.2 mn tons of corn annually. Russia exported more than 2.6 mn tons of grain to Indonesia during 2022-2025.

The extension of accreditation of Russian grain testing laboratories makes it possible for Russian agricultural producers to expand exports to one of the largest markets in Southeast Asia.

Photo: Novorossiysk affiliate of Agriproducts Quality Control Center