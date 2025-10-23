SeaNews Information&Consulting
Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 19, 2024
23.10.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 43, 2023

    21.08.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Growth for Q2 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.
    23.06.2025
    Demetra Holding Invests in Grain Terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman
    Demetra Holding intends to invest large sums of money into its grain terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman.
    28.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 10.1% in April 2025
    Export grew by 6.4%, import by 28.4%.
    14.05.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-April 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 35.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-April 2025.
    30.07.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-May 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-February 2025 made $271.7 bn.
    22.10.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in September 2025: Liquid Foodstuffs Up
    Export declined by 1%.
