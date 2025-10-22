SeaNews Information&Consulting
Перевозки зерна по жд, сентябрь 2025
22.10.2025

Railway Shipment of Grain, September 2025

    • Russian Railways loaded 2.8 mn tons of grain during September 2025, up 4.6% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

    2.1 mn tons (+0.8%) of this amount was export designated including 1.6 mn tons (+3.1%) carried to ports.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 672 thousand tons, up 18.5% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were from Stavropol Kray (286 thousand tons), Lipetsk (198 thousand tons) and Orenburg regions (195 thousand tons).

    Photo: Russian Railways


