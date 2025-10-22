Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new service to deliver cargo from Russia to Chinese ports via St. Petersburg. Transportation costs may be partially subsidized by the Export Support Center of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Industry Development Center of the Leningrad Region.

The first voyage of the vessel “Honfu” from Petrolesport Terminal (PLP, part of Global Ports, Delo Group’s stevedoring holding) in St. Petersburg will start on October 29. The vessels will pass via the Suez Canal to the Chinese ports of Taicang and Nansha, with a total transit time of no more than 45 days.

Under the agreement between Ruscon and the Export Support Center, up to 80% of transportation costs to the Russian border can be subsidized from the regional budget.

Using the stevedoring and railway assets of Delo Group, Ruscon will offer shippers comprehensive multimodal logistics solutions at competitive rates and with minimal delivery times, while the region provides partial reimbursement of logistics expenses for companies located in the Leningrad Region.

“We offer customers end-to-end transportation across Russia to St. Petersburg and direct sea service to China, with no intermediate port calls, guaranteeing stable transit times and vessel space availability. Our expertise in optimizing logistics chains, combined with the financial support of the Leningrad Region Export Support Center, allows us to create competitive conditions for exporting non-resource, non-energy goods produced by small and medium-sized enterprises in the region,” said Andrey Chernyshev, First Vice President of Ruscon.

Photo: Delo Group