SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый мультимодальный сервис из Петербурга на Китай
22.10.2025

Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new service to deliver cargo from Russia to Chinese ports via St. Petersburg. Transportation costs may be partially subsidized by the Export Support Center of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Industry Development Center of the Leningrad Region.

    The first voyage of the vessel “Honfu” from Petrolesport Terminal (PLP, part of Global Ports, Delo Group’s stevedoring holding) in St. Petersburg will start on October 29. The vessels will pass via the Suez Canal to the Chinese ports of Taicang and Nansha, with a total transit time of no more than 45 days.

    Under the agreement between Ruscon and the Export Support Center, up to 80% of transportation costs to the Russian border can be subsidized from the regional budget.

    Using the stevedoring and railway assets of Delo Group, Ruscon will offer shippers comprehensive multimodal logistics solutions at competitive rates and with minimal delivery times, while the region provides partial reimbursement of logistics expenses for companies located in the Leningrad Region.

    “We offer customers end-to-end transportation across Russia to St. Petersburg and direct sea service to China, with no intermediate port calls, guaranteeing stable transit times and vessel space availability. Our expertise in optimizing logistics chains, combined with the financial support of the Leningrad Region Export Support Center, allows us to create competitive conditions for exporting non-resource, non-energy goods produced by small and medium-sized enterprises in the region,” said Andrey Chernyshev, First Vice President of Ruscon.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.03.2025
    Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, signed a number of agreements at TransRussia in Moscow.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    03.07.2025
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 5 Months 2025
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 13.5 mn tons during the first 5 months of 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ChinaExportRussian Railways
    0
    12.05.2025
    Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    24.07.2025
    Multimodal Logistics Center Project for Irkutsk Region
    A multimodal logistics center is to be developed on the basis of Osetrovsky River Port.
    Infrastructure projectInland shippingMultimodalRiver port
    0
    04.06.2025
    Railway Transportation between Kazakhstan and China Growing
    In January-April 2025, the volume of rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 13% compared to the same period last year.
    2025ChinaKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    17.10.2025 First Ever Container Transit from China to Europe by Northern Sea Route Completed
    16.10.2025 Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •