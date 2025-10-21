Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-August 2025

In January-August 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 22.7% year-on-year to 11.8 mn tons.

5.7 mn tons out of this volume, up 35.2% year-on-year was carried via sea ports, including 4.2 mn tons transported to the Sothern ports (up 34.8%) and 2.5 mn tons to the Northwestern ports (up 35.6%).

Eastwards, 4.3 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 14.3% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

The largest volumes of ore in January-June 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (3.2 mn tons), Kursk Oblast (2.6 mn tons), and Zabaikalsk Kray (2.4 mn tons).

Photo: Russian Railways