SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Погрузка на экспорт по жд железной руды, 8 месяцев 2025
21.10.2025

Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-August 2025

    • In January-August 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 22.7% year-on-year to 11.8 mn tons.

    5.7 mn tons out of this volume, up 35.2% year-on-year was carried via sea ports, including 4.2 mn tons transported to the Sothern ports (up 34.8%) and 2.5 mn tons to the Northwestern ports (up 35.6%).

    Eastwards, 4.3 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 14.3% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

    The largest volumes of ore in January-June 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (3.2 mn tons), Kursk Oblast (2.6 mn tons), and Zabaikalsk Kray (2.4 mn tons).

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.03.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall again.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    20.10.2025
    Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend the export quotas for mineral fertilizers.
    ExportFertilizersQuota
    0
    04.06.2025
    Railway Transportation between Kazakhstan and China Growing
    In January-April 2025, the volume of rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 13% compared to the same period last year.
    2025ChinaKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0
    18.08.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-July 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 24.7% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-July 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    12.02.2025
    Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of border crossing checkpoints for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste.
    ExportScrap metal
    0
    02.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Slides 6% YoY in Q1 2025
    In January-March 2025, Russian Railways loaded 277.7 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 3.5% in September
    22.10.2025 Multimodal Service from St. Petersburg to China Launched
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    17.10.2025 First Ever Container Transit from China to Europe by Northern Sea Route Completed
    16.10.2025 Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •