FESCO Adds Assets

FESCO Transport Group has taken over the management of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Commercial Sea Port and Kamchatka Shipping Company, the Group said in a statement.

The Group’s management company FESCO Transport Group Ltd has assumed the authority as the single management body of the port and the shipping company providing for their uninterrupted operations.

The Kamchatka region is strategically important for FESCO, for many years the Group has been successfully operating FPKL coastal service between Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky developing container transportation in the Russian Far East, FESCO commented.

Photo: Kamchatsky Commercial Sea Port