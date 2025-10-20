SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новые активы FESCO
20.10.2025

FESCO Adds Assets

    • FESCO Transport Group has taken over the management of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Commercial Sea Port and Kamchatka Shipping Company, the Group said in a statement.

    The Group’s management company FESCO Transport Group Ltd has assumed the authority as the single management body of the port and the shipping company providing for their uninterrupted operations.

    The Kamchatka region is strategically important for FESCO, for many years the Group has been successfully operating FPKL coastal service between Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky developing container transportation in the Russian Far East, FESCO commented.

    Photo: Kamchatsky Commercial Sea Port


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.10.2025
    MD of Commercial Port of Vladivostok Appointed
    Ivan Radchenko has been appointed Managing Director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok.
    AppointmentsFESCO Top managementVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0
    04.07.2025
    FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    FESCO Transport Group has organized its first block train consisting of tank containers.
    Block trainFESCO Tank container
    0
    22.07.2025
    Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a new regular block train from Petrozavodsk in Karelia, Northwest Russia, to Vladivostok.
    Block trainFESCO KareliaVladivostok
    0
    10.04.2025
    FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    And lower profit
    2024FESCO FinancialResults
    0
    02.06.2025
    FESCO Adds Third Vessel to FIL-W Service
    FESCO Transport Group has deployed a third container ship in its FESCO Indian Line West service.
    FESCO IndiaServiceUpgrade
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.10.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 9.4% in September 2025
    20.10.2025 FESCO Adds Assets
    17.10.2025 First Ever Container Transit from China to Europe by Northern Sea Route Completed
    16.10.2025 Global Ports’ Far East Terminal Handles First Shipment of Confectionery from China
    16.10.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 11.4% in September 2025
    14.10.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 4% in January-August 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    29.08.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    19.08.2025 Customs Takes Over Veterinary, Sanitary-Quarantine and Phytosanitary Control
    08.08.2025 Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export Quota Increased
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •