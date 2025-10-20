Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended

The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend the export quotas for mineral fertilizers. Order No 1610 to this effect was signed on October 16, 2025, the governmental press office said in a statement.

The overall quota makes almost 18.7 mn tons including more than 10.6 mn tons of nitric fertilizers and more than 8 mn tons of complex fertilizers. The quotas will be in force from December 1, 2025 till May 31, 2026.

The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the home market supporting agricultural producers and other consumers of fertilizers.

The quotas do not apply to mineral fertilizers supplied to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, to international transit, and to humanitarian aid shipments.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service